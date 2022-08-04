Filipino rapper Kiyo announces four-city ‘HARANASA: shineboi’ Manila tour

Filipino rapper Kiyo has announced a four-city tour of Metro Manila called the ‘HARANASA: shineboi’ tour.

The ‘Ikaw Lang’ rapper will visit Quezon City, Antipolo City, Novaliches City and Makati City on his tour, which will kick off in Quezon City’s Jess And Pat’s cafe on August 13. The tour will conclude in Makati City on September 3.

Ticketing details for the tour dates have yet to be announced.

Haranasa: Shineboi Manila Tour ✨Lineup reveal + tickets will be available soon!#haranasa Posted by kiyo on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Kiyo’s debut album ‘Haranasa: Sa’yo At Sa Akin’ was released on November 28 last year. The 15-track LP featured collaborations with fellow musicians YZKK, Shortone, Space Moses, and more, and also included the single ‘Harana sa Sarili’.

The album revolves around the concept of time and making the most of it, Kiyo told HipHop DX. “Time is so important, he explained. “Our lives revolve around a clock, and it’s up to us on how we can avoid our days ending up the same.”

Kiyo – real name Yukihiro Rubio – began his solo music project in 2018. He is best known for his collaborative single ‘Urong Sulong’ with producer Alisson Shore and his breakthrough song ‘Ikaw Lang’.

Kiyo’s ‘HARANASA: shineboi’ tour dates are:

August 13 – Jess and Pat’s, Quezon City

August 20 – The Rooftop Bar and Cafe, Antipolo City

August 27 – Loqui’s Place, Novaliches City

September 3– Social House, Makati City