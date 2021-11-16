Filipino rapper Kiyo celebrates life’s simple joys in ‘Harana sa Sarili’

Filipino rapper Kiyo has dropped his latest single titled ‘Harana sa Sarili’.

Released last Friday (November 12) on streaming platforms, the fresh track takes inspiration from the artist’s appreciation of life’s simple joys.

Its music video sees the rapper finding pleasure in mundanity – lounging in a backyard swimming pool, meditating and playing video games. A beat switch sees kiyo – real name Yukihiro Rubio – passionately delivering verses at a train station.

Watch the music video for ‘Harana sa Sarili’ below.

The 20-year-old artist described the track as having “more bounce” compared to his previous releases. He added that while the song’s overall mood is uplifting, the lyrics offer the opposite.

“We rarely thank ourselves and the small things that give us joy. I’m just happy and content to be here,” he says about the song in a statement. “This spark of life inspired me to write the song.”

‘Harana Sa Sarili’ will be part of his upcoming debut album ‘Haranasa: Sa’yo At Sa Akin’, to be released via Dyecast Ent.

Scheduled to arrive on November 26, the 15-track record will feature collaborations with fellow musicians YZKK, Shortone, Space Moses, and more. A free digital concert will be held on the same day as the album’s launch.

Kiyo began his solo music project in 2018. He is best known for his collaborative single ‘Urong Sulong’ with producer Alisson Shore and his breakthrough song ‘Ikaw Lang’. His most recent work is the single ‘Okay Lang Yan’, released last September.