Filipino rapper Matthaios releases surprise music video for May single ‘Ngiti’

Filipino rapper Matthaios has released a music video for his single ‘Ngiti’ that celebrates love between both gay and straight couples.

The unannounced music video was uploaded on Matthaios’ YouTube channel on September 6, and follows three dates between a gay, lesbian and straight couple. The sweet, romantic scenes are intercut with Matthaios laying down rhymes to a laid-back guitar riff, as he marvels, “My whole world just slows down when I look at you / You never cease to amaze me, you always come through”.

The rapper also posted a short message after revealing the music video, tweeting, “Rise above the negativity,” alongside an emoji of a closed fist.

Watch the music video for ‘Ngiti’ below.

‘Ngiti’ was first released on streaming platforms on May 20. It was Matthaios’ second single of 2022, following ‘Lambing’ in January. The rapper has since released two more solo singles in July’s ‘Anong Nangyari’ and August’s ‘Call Me’, and has also appeared in the collaborative singles ‘Dito’ with rapper Hero and ‘With Or Without’ alongside fellow Filipino artists Jiji and Lorenzo.

In August last year, Matthaios released his debut EP, ‘The Boy Wonder’, which featured SB19’s Ken (AKA Felip) and Michael Pacquiao. In February, Matthaios collaborated with SB19 and The Juans on ‘Push Ang Pusuan’ for Filipino cellular service provider TM, and later went on to collaborate with Southeast Asian artists Raisa, Yonnyboii and Sprite on the trilingual track ‘Trust Again’, a collaborative track inspired by Disney film Raya And The Last Dragon.

In 2020, Matthaios was ranked among the most-streamed local artists on Spotify Philippines, placing him alongside the likes of Ben&Ben, Moira Dela Torre, indie band December Avenue and rock band Parokya Ni Edgar, and more.