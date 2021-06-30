Filipino rapper Max Dylan drops vampiric video for new song ‘+LEGENDARY+’

Filipino hip-hop artist Max Dylan has dropped his latest single called ‘+LEGENDARY+’.

The song, which dropped on June 25, is about “four dudes being legendary”, the rapper described in a press statement. He said that he intended for the song to sound “youthful” and to serve as a flex to his haters. “I wanted to drop a rockstar single, if you know what I mean,” Max added.

The rapper collaborated with three hip-hop favourites – King Promdi, Akosi Dogie, and JRLDM – for the fresh single.

Dylan has also released a horror-themed music video for the song, filmed in an abandoned old house. The set is decorated with cobwebs and candles, while the artist is dressed as a vampire.

Watch the music video for ‘+LEGENDARY+’ below.

Dylan has said that there was no particular inspiration behind the song. Instead, he followed his gut and artistic sensibilities, aiming to create a raw and powerful piece. He ultimately gave in to the emotions he felt when he first heard the song’s beat.

Max Dylan is also part of a four-piece hip-hop group, VVS Collective. The group first made waves in the local hip-hop scene in 2019 with their debut track ‘Walwal’. Throughout their career, the rap quartet have released one EP and three standalone singles.