Tributes paid to Filipino rapper OG Kaybee, who has been shot dead

Filipino rapper OG Kaybee has been shot and killed in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

According to Manila Bulletin, the 32-year-old rapper – real name Jomer Galicia – was shot multiple times along a viaduct in Alabang on Monday night (February 21) and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Muntinlupa authorities are currently investigating the incident, and are reportedly on the search for three suspects, who the police say pulled up beside Galicia in a white van before shooting him and fleeing the scene. A motive for the shooting has yet to be confirmed.

An Inquirer report claimed fellow rapper Abaddon, who has collaborated with OG Kaybee in the past, witnessed the shooting and alerted the police.

Jomer Galicia was a member of Filipino rap crew 187 Mobstaz, alongside rap duo JuanThugs N Harmony.

OG Kaybee most recently featured on Tiny Montana’s August 2021 single, ‘Where Ya’ From, Pt. 2’ featuring Mhot, Sixth Threat, Pricetagg, Apekz and Abaddon.

Galicia’s family has declined to give a statement to the media.

Tributes to the late rapper have begun pouring in on social media following the news of OG Kaybee’s death.

JuanThugs N Harmony shared their grief at Galicia’s death, saying that justice must be served, urging their followers to add the hashtag “#justiceforjomergalicia” in their posts.

🥺🙏🏼 R.I.P. OG Kaybee Galicia 🙏🏼🥺Mamimiss ka namin Pards Jomer🇵🇭Di Pwedeng Walang Hustisya🇵🇭 Grabe naman yung Ginawa nyo😡mga tol kung na ishare nyo rin to pakilagay naman to #justiceforjomergaliciakung nashare nyo na paki-edit naman lagyan nyo nito#justiceforjomergalicia Posted by JuanThugs n Harmony (187Mobstaz) on Monday, February 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Abaddon updated his profile picture on Facebook following OG Kaybee’s death, with a caption saying “I love you so much”.

Mahal na mahal kita pariiii. 😭🙏🏻 Posted by Abaddon on Monday, February 21, 2022

Rapper ZJay said: “Thank you very much for the friendship brother” and “I love you so much brother Jomer, I can’t accept it”.

Maraming salamat sa pagkakaibigan kuya, ikaw ang pinaka patunay na hindi tapang ang dapat pairalin para respetuhin 🙏🏼… Posted by ZJAY on Monday, February 21, 2022

Rapper Pricetagg also offered a tribute to the late artist. He shared a photo he took of OG Kaybee and wrote, “Sabi mo sakin nasa likod mo lang ako. Di ko tangap na iniwan mo na [ako]. Mahal kita.” – “You told me that I’ll always have your back. I can’t accept that you’re gone. I love you.”