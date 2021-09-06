Filipino rapper Peaceful Gemini releases celebratory music video for ‘Mariposa’

Filipino rapper Peaceful Gemini has released the music video for ‘Mariposa’, her latest single.

The video was released yesterday (September 5) under Sony Music Philippines, marking her debut under the major label.

‘Mariposa’, produced by Bawal Clan’s Pope Fiction, is a breezy rap track that sees Peaceful Gemini embrace her identity as a Filipino woman, exploring themes of sisterhood and female empowerment. The track features a verse by fellow rapper DB tha Girl.

The video, directed by Josh Cesario, shows the duo indulging in lush greenery, culminating in a party with friends.

Watch the music video for ‘Mariposa’ below.

Peaceful Gemini – real name Nicole M. Leonar – explains in a press statement that the song “is a reclamation of our divinity as women and as a Filipina”.

“Embracing what we got – whether struggles or success – because they are testament to our growth,” Leonar continues.

“Women deal with a lot of complexities but it is in returning back to our roots that makes these layers easier to understand. Turning back to nature, to community, to rituals, to honouring our ancestors – helps us make sense of things that once used to bewilder us.”

‘Mariposa’ was originally released as a single on August 22. Both rappers began work on the track in 2019 with Pope Fiction.

“We allowed time, space and experience to marinate the song,” said Leonar. “Three years later, everything just flowed organically into place. Nothing rushed or forced because the process of creating it carried an energy and intention that respected the natural flow.”

Her signing to Sony Music Philippines indicates a new era for the artist, her press release reveals, although details about upcoming music remain unknown.

Leonar made her debut as Peaceful Gemini in 2019 with her EP, ‘Middle of NowHere’. Last year, she released the single ‘Warrior Princess’.