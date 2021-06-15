Filipino rapper Ron Henley shares trippy video for ‘DSL’

Filipino rapper Ron Henley has released a spacey music video for his latest single, ‘DSL’.

The track – and its accompanying music video – were released on streaming platforms over the weekend (June 12). The song features contributions by vocalist Jameson and turntablist B-Boy Garcia.

‘DSL’ sees Ron Henley showing off his flow over a leisurely beat. The rapper sits himself on a couch that transports him on a psychedelic odyssey through space and time, including to a black-and-white world inhabited by a white tiger.

Over the course of the video, directed by Mark Lalic, he joins Jameson for the chorus for ad-libs. Towards the end of the track, DJ B-Boy Garcia joins the fray with a turntable showcase.

Watch the music video for ‘DSL’ below.

‘DSL’ is Ron Henley’s first track of the year, following the release of ‘Mana’ late last year. Most recently, Henley appeared on Owfuck member A$tro’s ‘Pabalik Balik’ alongside Just Hush.

Henley made his debut in 2012 with the single ‘Hagdan’. Since then, the rapper has released one EP in 2013 and continues to release standalone singles.

B-Boy Garcia – aka DJ Momukhamo – is a DJ and turntablist for metal band Queso. He also serves in rap group Stick Figgas alongside Henley.