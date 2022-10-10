Filipino rapper SHNTI releases six-track debut EP ‘ELMNT’

Filipino rapper SHNTI has released her debut EP ‘ELMNT’.

The EP was released on streaming platforms on October 8 and packs five new tracks alongside the previously released single ‘Best Life’. ‘ELMNT’ notably includes a collaboration with Makati-based rapper Waiian on the track ‘YUH’, as well as a team-up with Yorko on the track ‘Rhythm’.

Produced by LIAB Studios labelmate Calix, the EP sees SHNTI exploring a variety of different sounds while keeping in touch with her roots in lo-fi hip-hop. From the bubbly, laid-back sound of the title track to the smoky, saxophone-led ‘Yuh’, listen to SHNTI’s debut EP ‘ELMNT’ below.

The EP does not include her February single ‘Fuck It (I’m In Love Again)’.

Speaking to NME last year about her EP, SHNTI revealed that she was aiming to test the waters with a wider audience with ‘ELMNTS’. “I just wanted to explore my skills as a musician, while maintaining some kind of SHNTI formula to it,” she explained. “To me, that’s having fun with the process and keeping in mind what to say and how listeners can learn something.”

SHNTI previously released a remastered version of her December 2019 track, ‘Goodie, Goodie’ in 2021. The rework followed the single ‘haha tite’ in January 2021, and her feature on Mara Torres and Nama’s ‘U Don’t’.

2021 also saw SHNTI contributing two singles to ‘Pasya’, a compilation album by female Filipino artists about decriminalising and destigmatising abortion. BP Valenzuela, Aly Cabral of The Buildings and Tao of Sleep Kitchen were among the other artists featured in the album.