Filipino rappers Omar Baliw and CLR share music video for ‘K&B III’

Filipino hip-hop artists Omar Baliw and CLR have shared a new music video for their latest collaborative single, ‘K&B III’.

The video arrived on YouTube on Tuesday (September 14) in time for Omar Baliw’s birthday. Directed by BJT/Black Chair, the ‘K&B III’ video incorporates minimalistic visuals, with both rappers taking turns to rap in front of a white backdrop.

Watch the video for ‘K&B III’ below.

Advertisement

Thematically, ‘K&B III’ heavily features messages of hope as the two rappers tackle the topic of resilience in the face of the ongoing pandemic. “Sandata ko ay music / Binitawan ko na ang baril path ang lubid / Di tinablan COVID”, raps CLR, who proclaims “COVID got nothing on me”.

‘K&B III’ marks the latest collaboration between Omar Baliw, CLR and producer 8Beats. The three musicians most recently worked together for eight songs on 8Beats’ debut album ‘Och8mil’, which released in May.

The newly released song is the third track in Omar Baliw’s and CLR’s ‘K&B’ series, which kicked off in 2019. Last year, the pair released ‘K&B II’.

Omar Baliw released three studio albums last year: ‘Omar Baliw PO’, ‘OBP 2’ and ‘OBP 3’. In January, the rapper teamed up with 1096 Gang to release a music video for their ‘OBP 3’ track ‘Inumaga’.

Advertisement

In July, CLR collaborated with singer-songwriter Angela Ken to pen an original single for Coke Studio entitled ‘KKK (Kasangga, Katuwang, Karamay)’. The rapper released his debut album ‘A Starving Artist’ in 2019.