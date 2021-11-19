Filipino R&B artist Jolianne shares soulful new single, ‘Brand New’

Filipino R&B and pop artist Jolianne has dropped her latest single titled ‘Brand New’.

The soulful track was shared on streaming platforms via Careless Music on Friday (November 19), marking her second single of the year.

The song – co-written with Marcus Davis and produced by Tim Marquez (aka timothy Run) and Isagani Palabyab – touches on moving on from a relationship after a bitter fallout.

“I swear you’ve been doing me wrong / Watch me from there / Gonna do what I want / So far behind / You’re out of sight / On something new and I’m feeling divine,” Jolianne sings, evoking renewed vigour in the track’s opening verse.

Listen to the track below.

In March, the 18-year-old artist – real name Jolianne Salvado – shared the dreamy single ‘Sublime’ with an accompanying music video.

‘Sublime’ arrived as her first single within days of Careless Music announcing her addition to its roster of artists, which includes the likes of its founder James Reid as well as Nadine Lustre, Massiah, and more.

Prior to ‘Brand New’ and ‘Sublime’, Jolianne released a slew of singles in 2020 following her debut track ‘Irises’ in 2019.

Jolianne, who hails from Cebu, first stepped into the limelight in 2015 after her appearance on the second season of The Voice Kids Philippines, which saw her being mentored by pop star Sarah Geronimo.