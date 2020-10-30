Filipino rock band Over October to celebrate sixth anniversary with virtual gig

Filipino pop rock group Over October have revealed plans to celebrate their six years as a band.

The four-piece will commemorate their sixth anniversary as a band on October 31. The occasion will be marked by a virtual gig, streamed online on the band’s Facebook page at 9pm.

After that, the band will hold an afterparty at 10.30pm. The band are also holding a giveaway of an anniversary shirt, which fans can win if they wear their best Halloween getup to the party or join their open mic session. The band will share a link for registration soon.

Earlier this month, the band hinted at the event with the hashtag #OverOctoberAt6 — encouraging fans to submit their ideal setlist of Over October songs, and to vote for commemorative t-shirt designs.

Over October, comprising vocalist/rhythm guitarist Josh Buizon, lead guitarist Josh Lua, drummer Jessica Geronimo, and bassist Joric Canlas, first formed in 2014 and released their debut EP in 2016.

The band made news in July when they were among the six artists signed to the newly-launched Island Records Philippines.