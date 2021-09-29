Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar to release new album in November

Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar are set to release their first album in five years, according to their frontman Chito Miranda.

The as-yet-untitled album is due for release in November, Miranda wrote in an Instagram post last Saturday (September 25). The frontman posted a picture of himself with a bicycle, which he was riding while listening to the unreleased album.

“Biking alone around the village, just thinking while listening to our new album. I’m so excited for Parokya [ni Edgar’s] new album,” he wrote, via Inquirer.

Advertisement

He revealed that the album had been left unfinished for years, “with no definite plans on when it would be finished and when we would release it”. A change of heart within the band propelled them to complete it for its November release.

“That’s the way it is, you can’t force it,” he reflected. “It’s a creative process. But what’s so great about it is when you’re in the mood, you give it your all.”

The upcoming album will be Parokya ni Edgar’s tenth album after 2016’s ‘Pogi Years Old’, which featured guest slots by singer-songwriter Rico Blanco, rapper Gloc 9, actor Frank Magalona, and former long-time member Vinci Montaner.

Founded in 1993, the band are known for their tongue-in-cheek brand of pop rock, with each album tracklist laced with novelty songs, skits, and satirical covers of popular songs.

Besides Miranda, Parokya ni Edgar are bassist Buwi Meneses, lead guitarist Darius Semaña, rhythm guitarist Gab Chee Kee, and drummer Dindin Moreno.