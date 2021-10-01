Filipino rock band Sponge Cola salute gamers in new single ‘Alamat’

Filipino rock band Sponge Cola have released their latest single, ‘Alamat’.

The track, released Tuesday (September 28) on all major streaming platforms, serves as the official theme song for the fifth anniversary of MOONTON Games’ Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the Philippines.

The inspirational anthem salutes the gaming community and each player’s passion for the game. As vocalist Yael Yuzon sings in the chorus, “Sama-sama / lilipad sa langit / Kunin natin / ang tinadhanang alamat natin” (“Together / We’ll soar to the sky / Let’s claim / Our fates as legends”).

The band have also launched a music video for the song, which features a number of personalities in the local gaming circuit. Apart from members of the Sponge Cola, it stars Mika Salamanca, Akosi Dogie, Benedict Repaso, Daniel Padilla and more. The video also presents highlights in the gaming scene from the past five years.

Watch the ‘Alamat’ music video here:

‘Alamat’ is the quartet’s third release of the year, following their earlier singles ‘Jairah’ and ‘Labis-labis’.

Sponge Cola – with members Yuzon, Gosh Dilay (bass), Armo Armovit (guitar) and Tedmark Cruz (drums) – launched their music career in 1998. They have produced six studio albums as well hit songs such as ‘KLSP’, ‘Bitiw’ and ‘Tuliro’.