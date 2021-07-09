Filipino rock bands Sandwich, Imago and more to perform at ‘It Takes A Village’ virtual benefit

Veteran Filipino rock bands Sandwich, Imago and more will perform at a virtual benefit show next Sunday (July 18).

Organised by artist management company Soupstar, the gig, dubbed ‘It Takes A Village’, is a fundraiser for the brother of Sandwich and Imago bassist Myrene Academia, who recently suffered a stroke.

Other bands on the line-up include 6Cyclemind, The Vowels, Moonstar88, They Orbit, Banda Ni, Pedicab, Gracenot, Kleggy and Ultracombo.

Advertisement

Academia announced the show for her brother Marlo in an Instagram post late Thursday evening. “Hi guys! My brother suffered a stroke last week. He’s stable and might be coming home soon,” she wrote.

“My management Soupstar and our bands decided to help with the bills and have put up this fundraiser. Details to watch are below. I deeply appreciate all the help. Thank you very much. ♥️”

Tickets are priced at PHP500 per person and can be purchased from Soupstar Music by making direct transfers to Soupstar’s banking accounts, as listed in the Instagram post.

Following payment, confirmed registrants will receive a Zoom link for the show which kicks off at 6pm on July 18.

Advertisement

In April, Sandwich took part in a three-day fundraising festival titled ‘Juno Jams’ alongside Ben&Ben, Leanne & Naara, The Itchyworms and more. The benefit show was held to assist creative director Juno Oebanda’s mother and sister, who were faced with huge medical bills.

Late last year, Sandwich also released a cover of ‘Potluck’ by Academia’s other band Duster, alongside a music video featuring members of Autotelic, Cheats, Pedicab, Oh, Flamingo!, Imago, Chicosci, among others.

Meanwhile, Imago launched their latest single ‘Sigurado’ in February this year, following their self-titled six-track unplugged EP last year.