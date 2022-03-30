Filipino rock icon Jun Lopito has died

Filipino rock legend Jun Lopito has died at the age of 64.

The guitarist died on Tuesday night (March 29), per his label Offshore Music.

“The Offshore Music family is honored to have been part of your journey, Jun. Thank you for the friendship and the music. You will be missed. Rest In Peace,” the label wrote on Facebook.

The Offshore Music family is honored to have been part of your journey, Jun. Thank you for the friendship and the music…. Posted by Offshore Music on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The late musician’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Lopito was best known for his bluesy guitar style, and has performed with the likes of other Filipino icons such as The Jerks, Grace Nono and Joey “Pepe” Smith apart from his acclaimed solo work.

Lopito most recently released ‘BODHI3NMRK’, his first proper solo album in 25 years, in October 2020. The album was his first under the Jun Lopito and the Bodhisattvas banner since 1995.

Jun Lopito would make his professional debut at the young age of 17, when Joey “Pepe” Smith invited him to play alongside him, Edmond Fortuno and Gary Perez in the band Airwaves.

He would then go on to play with Sampaguita, Asin, The Jerks, and the world-fusion collective Pinikpikan, among many others.

In 1995, Lupito released the solo project, ‘Bodhisattvas’, which featured appearances from Joey “Pepe” Smith, Edmund Fortuno, Cocojam, Spy, The Jerks, and Grace Nono.

Several artists and members of the music industry have paid tribute to the late rock icon following the news of his death.

Ebe Dancel, who has collaborated with Lopito multiple times, shared on Twitter: “Padayon, sir Jun Lopito”.

Padayon, sir Jun Lopito — Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel) March 30, 2022

Grace Nono wrote: “You shared your immense gifts with us freely, humbly, lovingly, and joyfully. You walked among us with quiet gravity, like a steady chant that permeated the atmosphere, making things lighter, clearer, more potent.”

Paalam, Jun Lopito, our Boddhisatva of music. You shared your immense gifts with us freely, humbly, lovingly, and… Posted by Grace Nono on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

I had gotten word last night of Jun Lopito's passing from a close friend and we refused to believe it. I cried but I had… Posted by Audry Garcia Dionisio on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

@opmarchive sends@our condolences to the family and friends of guitar legend, Jun Lopito. Rest in peace. Jun Lopito is… Posted by OPM Archive on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

This is a developing story