Filipino rock supergroup Party Pace unveil debut single, ‘Sensitive Sun’

Party Pace, a newly formed Filipino rock supergroup comprising members of Sandwich and IV Of Spades, have shared a video for their debut single, ‘Sensitive Sun’.

The introductory track – which was released onto streaming platforms today (March 25) – comes with an accompanying music video that was launched at a live event Thursday night (March 24). The music video is expected to release on YouTube at a later date.

The band describe their sound as “beach music”, drawing influences from surf rock, dream pop and post rock, per a press release. ‘Sensitive Sun’ fits perfectly into this theme, with hushed drum beats, melodious guitars and soothing vocals.

Listen to Party Pace’s ‘Sensitive Sun’ below.

Party Pace consists of Raymund Marasigan, better known as the frontman of Sandwich alongside IV Of Spades drummer Badjao De Castro, Chicosci bass player Eco Del Rio and guitarist John Apura.

The band recently recorded a recent episode of Marasigan’s Offstage Hang podcast, where they revealed that the “accidental band” formed after “random bike rides” and “jamming at skate parks”.

Marasigan said that the band will be releasing an EP in a tweet publicising the March 24 launch of the single. Party Pace launched ‘Back At It’ at Out Of The Box Mandala Park, in Mandaluyong, where they performed alongside a genre-mixing line-up of Jikamarie, Dilaw, JRLDM, M-hot, OWFUCK and K-ram.

Veteran rock band Sandwich most recently released the single ‘Curtains’ in February. Prior to that, they released the EP ‘Bertemu Mimpi’ in February 2021.

IV Of Spades have been on hiatus since August 2020. Since then, Zild Benitez and Blaster Silonga have shared solo material: the former the two albums ‘Homework Machine’ and ‘Huminga’, and the latter the tracks ‘Disko Forever’ and ‘Pasko’y Hindi Na Masaya’.