Filipino rock veterans Sandwich announce US tour this November

Filipino rock band Sandwich have announced a US tour set to kick off this November.

The tour was announced by Filipino-American promoter Toggleswitch on July 13. Further details including tour stops and ticketing details have yet to be announced. This will be Sandwich’s second tour of North America, having first toured the region in 2017 alongside indie rockers Cheats and Sandwich frontman Raymund Marasigan’s The Heads of States.

Sugod mga kapatid! Tayo ay magsama-samaIwagayway na ang bandera, rock 'n' roll hanggang umaga!<S>Coming this November Posted by Toggleswitch on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Sandwich recently released their first new material since their 2019 remix album ‘Space/Spase (Club Sandwich Remix)’ in the form of the five-track EP ‘No Goodbyes’. Featuring four previously released singles as well the new track ‘You Don’t Know What You Have’, ‘No Goodbyes’ was released earlier this year on May 20 via Polyeast Records.

The EP’s first single, ‘Buhol Buhol’ was released in January 2020, followed by the project’s title track in mid-April that same year. Sandwich would release the singles ‘Curtains’ and ‘Negatives’ February and April this year respectively leading up to the EP’s release.

The band have released a total of eight studio albums, starting with their 1999 debut LP ‘Grip Stand Throw’. Their most recent album came in the form of 2015’s ‘Debris’.

Marasigan has also announced a new supergroup named Party Pace comprising members of Sandwich and IV Of Spades earlier this year in March alongside the release of the group’s debut single, ‘Sensitive Sun’. The band, which is influenced by surf rock, dream pop and post rock, reportedly has an EP planned for release, though no further details have been shared yet.