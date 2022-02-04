Filipino rock veterans Sandwich share gritty new single ‘Curtains’

Filipino rock veterans Sandwich have shared a gritty new single titled ‘Curtains’, their first music of 2022.

The song arrived on major streaming platforms via PolyEast Records on Friday (February 4). The Manila five-piece’s latest track sees the band evoke the classic hard rock sound of The Rolling Stones with rough and ready drums, as well as fuzzy guitar riffage. The track is also rich with bluesy guitar solos.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Curtains’ below.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Sandwich frontman Raymund Marasigan was joined by the rest of the band – guitarists and backing vocalists Diego Castillo and Mong Alcaraz, bassist Myrene Academia and drummer Mike Dizon – on his Offstage Hang podcast with Daren Lim to talk about the single and more. Listen below:

In July 2021, Sandwich performed on the Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino showcase alongside other OPM artists such as Leanne & Naara, Noel Cabangon, Christian Baustista, 6cyclemind, and more. They also played a virtual concert called ‘It Takes A Village’, a benefit show raising funds for the brother of Myrene Academia, who had suffered from a stroke.

Advertisement

Last year, Marasigan’s old band Eraserheads were in the headlines after fan outrage over ex-frontman Ely Buendia’s comments that the group “were never close” friends. Marasigan himself chimed in after the furore, concurring with Buendia: “I think we all wanted to make things work together. We’re just not close.”