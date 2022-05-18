Filipino singer Arthur Nery announces first-ever solo concert in July

Filipino singer-songwriter Arthur Nery is set to stage his first-ever solo concert in July.

The concert is slated to take place on July 2, 8pm at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Tickets are now available via Ticketnet online.

Balcony tickets will cost PHP750, while Lodge passes go for Php1,500. Orchestra and VIP passes will cost PHP2,000 and PHP3,000 respectively, while SVIP passes – which come with a Meet & Greet benefit – cost PHP4,000.

Only fully vaccinated concert-goers will be allowed to enter the venue with proof of vaccination. The use of face masks at all times will also be mandatory at the venue.

Arthur Nery made his debut in 2019 with the single ‘Life Puzzle’ featuring Yuuki Tacastacas. That same year, Nery went on to release his debut album, ‘Letters Never Sent’. The album features hit tracks ‘Higa’, ‘Binhi’, ‘Hung Up’, ‘Got Me Tangled’ and ‘I’d Still Kiss You’.

The singer-songwriter would return in late 2020 with the single ‘Happy W U’ featuring Jason Dhakal. He would then release three singles in 2021: ‘Take All The Love’, ‘Pagsamo’ and his latest offering, ‘Isa Lang’.

He most recently performed ‘Pagsamo’ at the 7th Wish Music Awards in February. He walked away with the awards for R&B Song of the Year for ‘Take All The Love’ and Contemporary R&B Performance of the year for ‘Binhi’.