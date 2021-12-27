Filipino singer Clara Benin embarks on a healing journey in new single ‘blink’

Filipino singer-songwriter Clara Benin’s new single called ‘blink’ has arrived.

The track, released on Sunday (December 26) on all digital streaming platforms via OFFMUTE, is the artist’s way of honouring memories like it’s a fundamental aspect of human nature. In a press statement, she shared how recollecting and reliving both peaceful and traumatic times in her life brought her sleepless nights.

However, writing ‘blink’ offered her solace and clearance of mind, saying that it helped her resolve such thoughts. “I particularly wanted this song to be a sonic journey that is metaphorical to one’s journey towards healing,” the artist stated.

Advertisement

Listen to the fresh drop below.

The 27-year-old also released a lyric video for the track, which she made herself. Its official music video, directed by Josh Elefan, is scheduled for release sometime in February next year.

For the newly released track, Benin enlisted the help of multi-instrumentalist Gabba Santiago to play the drums and electronic artist The Ringmaster as producer.

‘Blink’ is the soloist’s second solo song this year, following the Bahasa-written version of her 2015 ballad ‘Tila’ called ‘Suara Hati’. She also worked on two collaborations this 2021 – the melodic single ‘A Day At A Time’ with Singaporean singer Gentle Bones and the emotive track ‘Closer Than Before’ with indie outfit Lola Amour.

Advertisement

In 2020, Benin launched the “healing and cathartic” EP titled ‘Fragments’, which featured a joint track with Charlie Lim.