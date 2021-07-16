Filipino singer Kiana V releases soul-soothing new single, ‘Dazed’

Filipino singer Kiana V – real name Kiana Valenciano – has released a new single, ‘Dazed’, which arrives ahead of her new EP of the same name.

‘Dazed’ is a hushed, slow-moving R&B number that sees Kiana struggling with restlessness and uncertainty. The balladry leads to a gospel-tinged chorus towards the end as her multi-tracked vocal harmonies soar in a refreshingly pastoral fashion.

“Set me free / I’m stuck in my head again / Set me free / I’m stuck again”, she sings on the chorus. Listen to ‘Dazed’ below.

On Instagram, Kiana V talked briefly about ‘Dazed’. “Wrote this song at a time when nothing felt certain and I was feeling like I had forgotten who I was,” she wrote. “Hope you love it as much as I do.”

‘Dazed’ is the title of her upcoming five-track EP, which will be released on July 30.

In 2020, Kiana contributed original song ‘Safe Place’ to the mixtape ‘semilucent’, the debut release by 88rising offshoot Paradise Rising. Other Filipino musicians on the project included Jason Dhakal, Leila Alcasid and Fern.

In December, Kiana hosted a virtual performance that doubled as a pandemic benefit. The concert, which took place on her birthday and also featured artists Curtismith, Ruby Ibarra, Over October and her father Gary Valenciano, was later uploaded for public viewing on YouTube.