Filipino singer-songwriter Reneé Dominique drops charming cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’

Filipino singer-songwriter Reneé Dominique has released a charming acoustic cover of Billie Eilish’s latest single ‘My Future’.

The video of the cover, titled ‘I’m In Love With My Future’, sees Dominique in a lush field, performing the track under pink skies.

“A recent and very timely tune by the Bad Guy herself. I feel so much for this song and it’s probably the anthem of my life for this season,” Dominique said in a statement of the original Eilish song. She also included the guitar chord arrangement in the video’s description.

Check out the cover below, which is a little longer than the Eilish original:

Reneé Dominique kicked off her career as a cover artist on YouTube seven years ago. Her channel now over 1million subscribers. Her viral mashup of ‘What A Wonderful World’ and ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ has drawn over 18million views, and caught the eye of Jason Mraz, who enlisted her to co-write and perform on ‘Could I Love You Anymore’, released last year.

Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’ was released on July 31 to critical reception. The track, which was written in just two days, is a song that Eilish said encapsulated her headspace at the time: “it was exactly where my head was at – hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth”.

She performed ‘My Future’ live for the first time at the Democratic National Convention and later included it on the setlist of her remote NPR Tiny Desk Concert.