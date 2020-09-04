News Music News

Filipino singer-songwriter Reneé Dominique drops charming cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’

“I feel so much for this song and it's probably the anthem of my life for this season,” says Dominique

By Surej Singh
Reneé Dominique
Reneé Dominique covers Billie Eilish's 'My Future'. Credit: Reneé Dominique

Filipino singer-songwriter Reneé Dominique has released a charming acoustic cover of Billie Eilish’s latest single ‘My Future’.

The video of the cover, titled ‘I’m In Love With My Future’, sees Dominique in a lush field, performing the track under pink skies.

“A recent and very timely tune by the Bad Guy herself. I feel so much for this song and it’s probably the anthem of my life for this season,” Dominique said in a statement of the original Eilish song. She also included the guitar chord arrangement in the video’s description.

Advertisement

Check out the cover below, which is a little longer than the Eilish original:

 

Reneé Dominique kicked off her career as a cover artist on YouTube seven years ago. Her channel now over 1million subscribers. Her viral mashup of ‘What A Wonderful World’ and ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ has drawn over 18million views, and caught the eye of Jason Mraz, who enlisted her to co-write and perform on ‘Could I Love You Anymore’, released last year.

Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’ was released on July 31 to critical reception. The track, which was written in just two days, is a song that Eilish said encapsulated her headspace at the time: “it was exactly where my head was at – hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth”.

Advertisement

She performed ‘My Future’ live for the first time at the Democratic National Convention and later included it on the setlist of her remote NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement