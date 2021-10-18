Filipino singer-songwriter TALA unveils poignant new single ‘Nevermind’

Filipino singer-songwriter TALA has unveiled a poignant single titled ‘Nevermind’.

The track – produced by her fellow compatriot Fern. and Kindred Productions PH – arrived on streaming services alongside a lyric video via Universal Records Philippines on Friday (October 15).

In ‘Nevermind’, TALA details a relationship that’s falling apart in her eyes. “You’re falling asleep on the phone / And I hear the sounds of you breathing / Seems quiet inside this apartment / But I think that somebody’s leaving,” TALA sings in the opening verse.

Advertisement

Despite reaching a breaking point, TALA concludes the song with a sense of closure with “Nevermind / Nevermind / It was never mine / Never mine / Never mine / One day, but now nevermind“.

Watch the lyric video below.

The Manila-based artist had announced the arrival of the track on Instagram a month ahead of its release. In her latest posting, TALA – whose real name is Tala Gil – suggested to fans that the tune is a bit of a tearjerker.

“‘Nevermind’ is out now… hope u cry on the floor when u listen to it lol,” she said last Friday.

Advertisement

‘Nevermind’ marks TALA’s second single for 2021. In February this year, she collaborated with Fern. for a dreamy track titled ’24’.

Both tracks arrive after TALA launched a string of singles last year, including ‘i think i’m dreaming’, ‘lucky!’, and ‘control’.

Kickstarting her musical career by performing covers on YouTube in 2017, TALA released her debut single ‘Nothing Personal’ in October the same year.

The debut single was followed up with her self-titled EP in 2018, as well as an R&B cover of The Cranberries hit song ‘Linger’.