Filipino supergroup spacedog spacecat announce debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’

Filipino fuzz pop supergroup spacedog spacecat have announced their debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’, due to be released this September.

The band, which comprises of Jam Lorenzo (The Geeks, Mirror Masks), Evee Simon (July XIV, Megumi Acorda), RJ Mabilin (The Axel Pinpin Propaganda Machine), Janine Samaniego (Tuniwa), Marc Inting (Twin Lobster) and Jerros Dolino (Megumi Acorda), will release ‘Fuzz Sounds’ this September 17 via Catshelf Records. The 11-track album will include their four previously released singles ‘Beach, etc.’, ‘Metro Retro Bizarro’, ‘Seeking A Friend’ and ‘My Midori’.

Pre-orders for ‘Fuzz Sounds’ are now open. Fans can purchase the CD at PHP500, with a PHP450 limited edition album t-shirt also available.

Advertisement

Purchasing any merchandise will also net the buyer a ticket to the album launch event at Mow’s Matalino in Quezon City on September 17. The album launch will feature performances from spacedog spacecat, Identikit, The Strangeness, and formerly Maryknoll.

“Fuzz Sounds” the debut album from fuzz pop band spacedog spacecat comes out on September 17, 2022 with a launching event at Mow’s Matalino! Preorder your CDs and limited edition fuzz sounds shirts via the link below:https://t.co/m4uy9TwYqL pic.twitter.com/W2FIIVK7pY — spacedog spacecat (@spacedogcat) August 17, 2022

Formed in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 by Lorenzo and Mabilin with a revolving cast of musician friends, spacedog spacecat only began playing live shows together as a band this year, having previously only jammed together in person in October last year for a fundraising session.

Much of the band’s output is inspired by escapist tendencies, Mabilin told Inquirer earlier this year, sharing that the single ‘Seeking A Friend’ has a specific message: “It’s a little depressing what we’re going through right now, sometimes it kind of feels like the end of the world and all you really need is a friend to get you through it all.”

spacedog spacecat are set to perform in Singapore as part of the Esplanade’s Rocking The Region series of free live performances later this month on August 27. The performance will be held at the Esplanade’s Outdoor Theatre at 7pm and 8pm. Megumi Acorda will also perform on the same day after spacedog spacecat’s sets.