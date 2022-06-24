Filipino rapper Zae drops music video for banging new song ‘Brat$ Doll’

Filipino rapper Zae has released a music video for her latest song ‘Brat$ Doll’.

In the video, released June 18 and directed and edited by Louie Ong, the rapper rhymes in Filipino and English, flaunting her different outfits and dance moves.

She pays homage to K-pop star CL on the track, as she raps: “You a mess while I’m fresh like CL, I’m the best” – a reference to 2NE1’s ‘I Am The Best’.

Check it out below.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Mark Beats, ‘Brat$ Doll’ marks the third single Zae has released thus far this year, following ‘Ratio’ in April and ‘Serve’ in January.

The latter song exploded on TikTok earlier this year. To date, the sound of ‘Serve’ has been used across over 400,000 videos on the platform.

The rapper Zae Zacarias made her debut with the single ‘Calibre’ in 2019. That same year, she released ‘Pantsu’, which earned Zae praise for its attack on misogyny and toxicity.

In that song, the rapper also called out the track ‘Neneng B’ by Nik Makino for lyrics which sexualise women: “Everybody deserve respect / If you don’t think so then go check yourself and your morality / Flawed culture, fuck misogyny / Y’all disrespecting ‘Neneng B’, but what’s wrong is in how you see.”

In an interview with Neocha in 2020, Zae shared: “I hope that one day rap music will not be entirely about women being sexual objects, women being accessories, more bitches. Women got shit to do and space to take.”