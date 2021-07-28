Billie Eilish‘s brother and co-writer Finneas has hit out at a joke Twitter account posting fake news updates about Eilish.

The @BilliesUpdatess account shares fabricated stories about the singer, ranging from accusing her of supporting queer-baiting to saying she wanted to be poor so she could relate to her fans.

“I still want to be broke and poor, it looks really fun and cute,” one of the made-up quotes posted by the account read, leading her brother to intervene.

In a new interview, Billie stated that she cried when she got rich and “wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans.” pic.twitter.com/yU8LWSzVoq — Billie Eilish Updates (@BilliesUpdatess) July 27, 2021

“Can you do something right for once and get this account suspended,” one fan wrote to Finneas, to which he responded via quote tweeting.

The producer wrote: “Fake obviously. Honestly I just wish they’d label this account satire like the onion or something.

“I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke.”

Fake obviously. Honestly I just wish they’d label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke https://t.co/0GaH40SblV — FINNEAS (@finneas) July 27, 2021

Over the weekend, Finneas also addressed the account, writing: “Also the account BilliesUpdatess is posting relentless lies about billie so if you see that account, report and block Em.”

Last year, Billie Eilish said she believes she “can’t win” against Instagram trolls. In an interview with Dazed, Eilish has discussed a recent experience she had with trolls on Instagram after posting photos from her holiday to Hawaii at the start of 2020.

The singer shared a video of her holiday which featured her wearing a bikini, and has spoken of the mass of negative comments that followed. “It was trending,” she remembered. “There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore’. I can’t win. I cannot win.”

Eilish is set to release new album ‘Happier Than Ever’ on Friday (June 30), co-written and produced by Finneas.

Finneas, meanwhile, appears in James Blake’s new video for the single ‘Say What You Will’.