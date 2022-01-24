Finneas recalls his “most embarrassing moment” at Taylor Swift’s birthday party

Finneas has revealed to his fans that his “most embarrassing moment” occurred at a birthday party hosted by Taylor Swift.

The singer/songwriter made the admission while speaking to his fans during a Q&A session on Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Finneas was asked by one fan to share his “most embarrassing moment”, to which he briefly recalled an incident at one of Swift’s birthday parties.

“I said ‘thanks for coming’ to Taylor Swift at her own birthday party,” he explained. “Meant to say ‘thanks for inviting me’ or whatever, obviously.”

Finneas was recently a recipient of the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, which he won along with his sister Billie Eilish for their theme song for the James Bond film No Time To Die.

The sibling pair have also been shortlisted for the Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘No Time To Die’. The full list of Oscars nominations is set to be announced on February 8, with the song set to go up against the likes of Beyoncé (for her King Richard track ‘Be Alive’), Jay-Z and Kid Cudi (The Harder They Fall‘s ‘Guns Go Bang’) and SZA‘s ‘The Anonymous Ones’ from Dear Even Hansen.

Earlier this month Finneas shared a video for his single ‘The Kids Are All Dying’.

“Even if we are living through a time of chaos and uncertainty, the human experience is never going to exclude love, sex, fun, leisure, and adventure,” Finneas said in a press release about the song’s meaning. “If you’re in love, you’re going to write a love song. It’s how the brain works.”