Finneas shares ‘Friends’-inspired video for new single ‘The 90s’

Finneas has previewed the second single from his upcoming new album – listen to ‘The 90s’ below.

The singer-songwriter and brother/producer of Billie Eilish announced his debut LP last month, arriving alongside its first single, ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’.

Now, following up with ‘The 90s’, Finneas opts to go back a couple of decades, highlighting what he deems a simpler time, while also examining how his own life has changed in recent years.

“Sometimes I think about the 90s/ I know that everyone romanticised it/ But you could sign me up/ For a world without the internet/ Hate how easy they can find me/ Just by looking up my mom’s address/ I think about the 90s/ When I was not a problem yet,” he sings in the opening verse.

On the chorus, he misses happiness: “All the time I should’ve been so happy I was here/ Wasting it on worrying just made it disappear/ Now my head feels so heavy/ I’m left holding up the levee/ Feels so foreign, I’m already home.”

The song’s accompanying video sees him joins a group of people dancing with umbrellas in the rain, appearing to take inspiration from the fountain scene in the opening credits of Friends – itself a product of the ’90s.

Watch the video below:

‘Optimist’ arrives on October 15 – you can see the album’s tracklist below:

1. ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’

2. ‘The Kids Are All Dying’

3. ‘Happy Now’

4. ‘Only A Lifetime’

5. ‘The 90s’

6. ‘Love Is Pain’

7. ‘Peaches Etude’

8. ‘Hurt Locker’

9. ‘Medieval’

10. ‘Someone Else’s Star’

11. ‘Around My Neck’

12. ‘What They’ll Say About Us’

13. ‘How It Ends’

‘Optimist’ will be the follow-up to Finneas’ 2019 EP ‘Blood Harmony’. “The songs on ‘Blood Harmony’ keep the exquisite songwriting, but update the formula with fresh, modern production tweaks,” wrote Will Richards in NME‘s four-star review of the EP.

Back in July, Finneas starred in the music video for ‘Say What You Will’, the lead single from James Blake’s upcoming album, ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’. It was also recently revealed that Finneas was named as the world’s number one songwriter on Spotify in 2020.