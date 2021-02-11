Finneas is set to score his first movie.

The songwriter and producer – who is Billie Eilish‘s older brother, collaborator and bandmate – will write the music for The Fallout, a drama about the emotional aftermath of a high school tragedy.

As Variety writes, the film “chronicles the lives of three teenagers so crippled from anxiety after a high school tragedy they can’t even leave their bedrooms, and the unique bond they share over the ensuing months”. It is actress Megan Park’s directorial debut and stars Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen and John Ortiz.

The film’s music supervisor, Peymon Maskan, explained to Variety why they decided to enlist Finneas for the score. “Finneas brought a level of empathy to the characters that could only come from a composer who is from the same generation.

“He’s young, so he can relate to the story in a personal way, which was a big reason we considered him. But in order to tell this story with insight, it takes artistic maturity. Finneas is a singular artist who could offer both,” he said.

There is no release date currently set for The Fallout.

In other news, Finneas recently released a new solo single ‘American Cliché’.

‘American Cliché’ follows on from Finneas’ recent singles ‘Another Year’, ‘Where The Poison Is’ and ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’.

Finneas is also working with Billie Eilish on her new album, which is currently in the works. In her latest update to fans, Eilish appeared to signal that new music would be on the way soon – captioning an in-the-studio image with the words “almost done”.