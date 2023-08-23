Skrillex, Kenny Beats and Jyoty to headline Finns Day Out in Bali this September

Bali’s Finns Beach Club has announced the line-up for its Finns Day Out event this September.

Yesterday (September 22), the beach club took to social media to share the line-up for the event, which will take place on September 27 in Bali. Set to perform are Skrillex, Kenny Beats and Jyoty.

See the announcement below.

Early Bird tickets to Finns Day Out are on sale now for 50 per cent off at IDR 900,000. Get your tickets here.

The line-up for Finns Day Out 2023 is:

Skrillex

Kenny Beats

Jyoty

Earlier this year, Skrillex released two albums, ‘Quest For Fire’ and ‘Don’t Get Too Close’. ‘Quest For Fire’ scored a three-star review from NME‘s Ben Jolley, who wrote: “Covering so much ground (‘Hydrate’ even bridges dubstep and reggae) means the album lacks a clear narrative or overarching theme. Perhaps that was Moore’s intention: to deliver a collection of genre-blending tracks that push things forward while succinctly showcasing his seemingly endless versatility. Yet by fusing the past, present – and once again setting a blueprint for the future of music – Skrillex’s status in modern music remains unchallenged.”

He most recently performed in Jakarta, Indonesia and Bangkok, Thailand in January. In April, he teamed up with Fred Again.. and Four Tet to headline weekend 2 of Coachella after Frank Ocean pulled out the festival due to “injury”.