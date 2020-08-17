First-ever Hydeout Festival in Singapore cancelled due to coronavirus

Hydeout Festival in Singapore has cancelled its maiden event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a notice published on its official website, organisers confirmed “with a heavy heart” the decision to call off the major event.

The festival, which was initially due to take place over two weekends in April and then October, had booked a slew of hip-hop, pop and electronic artists. A$AP Rocky, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, Gucci Mane and Rita Ora, among other notable names, were due to play. See the would-be line-up below.

“The decision to postpone the festival comes after the careful assessment of preventive interventions, recommended by the international health authorities as well as the consultation with various partners, artistes, vendors and passholders,” the organisers said.

They added: “While we understand that many of you will be disappointed with the postponement news, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your understanding and to reiterate our commitment to making Hydeout an iconic music platform.”

The notice also hints at a forthcoming virtual event. “We are working tirelessly around the clock with some of the greatest minds in the virtual reality space to bring its fans a digital paradise that has never been seen before,” it reads.

The organisers also say all ticketholders would receive a full refund and be contacted via email.