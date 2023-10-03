Here’s a first look at aespa’s new collaboration with Crocs

K-pop girl group aespa have released a first look at their upcoming collaboration with American footwear brand Crocs.

In a new Instagram post, aespa are seen wearing their new Crocs collaboration. The girl group’s Stomp Clogs feature a blue and purple body, lined at the top with faux fur of the same colours.

Crocs has also since teased the upcoming aespa Stomp Clogs on its official Twitter account. The new image features the girl group wearing the footwear while dressed in frilly dresses. The upcoming collaboration, which launches today (October 3), will also come with one photo card of an aespa member.

Mercury is in ✨aespa✨. Synking up again to bring you the first ever aespa x Crocs exclusive Stomp Clog. Dropping tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/vFEoq4Zl5c — Crocs (@Crocs) October 2, 2023

Each @aespa_official exclusive Stomp Clog comes with a member photo card! Respond below which member you want most 👇 pic.twitter.com/h9WopjQKcl — Crocs (@Crocs) October 2, 2023

Aside from the clog itself, aespa’s upcoming collaboration with Crocs will also come with custom Jibbitz, inspired by the girl group. The new Jibbitz include “a miniature light stick, a snowflake, a white heart, and the aespa logo”, according to Teen Vogue.

The upcoming collection will be the second collaboration between aespa and Crocs. The girl group previously celebrated the brand’s 20th anniversary with a virtual concert in the video game Roblox.

Back in August, aespa released their new English-language single ‘Better Things’. The girl group have also since dropped a remix of the song, featuring RAYE.

