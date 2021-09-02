Five members of ENHYPEN test positive for COVID-19

Five members of K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have tested positive for COVID-19.

On September 2, the group’s agency Belift Lab announced through the fan community app Weverse that five of the boyband’s seven members – namely Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake and Sunghoon – had tested positive for COVID-19.

The K-pop idols were diagnosed with the coronavirus during self-quarantine, following an exposure to a close contract on August 25. Jake, the first member to show symptoms, was found positive on August 30, followed by the remaining members in the days following.

“After the COVID-19 case occurred on site on Wednesday, August 25, all who were present including the artists underwent PCR testing, were confirmed as negative, and entered into self-quarantine,” Belift Lab said in its statement.

“Following instructions from health authorities the necessary measures are being carried out, including assignment and relocation to treatment facilities; the members are currently showing light symptoms.”

The company also added that it would “provide full support for the rapid recovery of the members”, saying that “placing the health and safety of our artists as our highest priority”. It also noted that it will “continue to cooperate fully with requests and instructions from government health authorities”.

The five members of ENHYPEN are the latest K-pop idols to test positive for COVID-19. Earlier this year, BtoB‘s Minhyuk had been hospitalised for two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

After being discharged, the idol then warned fans to be cautious during the pandemic: “I want to urge you to please be careful, really. I started this live broadcast because I wanted to tell you that you should make sure to be careful.”