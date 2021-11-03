Five ONF members to enlist in the military together next month

South Korean boyband ONF have announced that five of its members are set to enlist in the military together in December.

J-Us and Hyojin, the leaders of the group’s OFF and ON sub-units, shared handwritten letters on November 2, where they announced the upcoming enlistment and subsequent hiatus of five of six of the group’s members.

The decision was made unanimously by the group’s Korean members – Hyojin, J-Us, E-Tion, Wyatt and MK – all of whom wanted to minimise their hiatus time by doing their compulsory military service at the same time. Meanwhile, Japanese member U is not required to enlist.

Advertisement

In his letter to fans, J-Us wrote that the decision was made “after many, many conversations”, with the intention of “stay[ing] together as six members and… sing[ing] together for a longer time”, as translated by Soompi.

Hyojin echoed similar sentiments, adding that he felt “so fortunate” that the group was able to “work really hard and show [fans] so many things this year”. He also said that he felt “sad and regretful” that the group would be halting activities for a year and a half following the members’ enlistment.

2021 has marked an eventful year for the K-pop boyband, having dropped their first-ever studio album ‘ONF: My Name’ earlier this year in February. The record featured the hit title track ‘Beautiful Beautiful’, which became the group’s first to enter the Top 10 of the Gaon Digital Chart.

In August, the group also released a mini-album called ‘Popping’. The project became their first physical release to sell over 100,000 copies.