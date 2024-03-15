FKA Twigs on how abuse “changed her nervous system” after Shia LaBeouf allegations

FKA Twigs has opened up about how abuse has “changed her nervous system”, following her coming forward with allegations against ex-partner Shia LaBeouf.

The singer was previously in a relationship with the actor, and after their split came forward with accusations of abuse – citing physical and verbal abuse, sexual battery and emotional distress.

She first filed the lawsuit in 2020, and stated that LaBeouf was a danger to women and had slammed her into a car, tried to strangle her and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

His lawyers responded at the time by saying he did not cause her harm, and the actor has said he denied “each and every allegation” raised against him.

Now, FKA Twigs has taken part in a new interview with British Vogue and recalled how experiencing abuse can have an impact on physical health, as well as emotional.

Speaking about the split, she told the outlet that she expected her separation from LaBeouf to “be like any other break-up” and thought “I’d be sad for six months to a year, and then one day I’d wake up and everything would be fine” (via Metro).

“But the fact is being abused changes the whole of your nervous system,” she added, also going on to explain that the relationship has made her “‘window of tolerance is now much smaller than it used to be”.

“My body manifests stress in quite extreme ways – it really shows me when it’s upset,’ she explained, also saying that she has learned to be “very compassionate with myself”, and listen to her body to help her “get better”.

Although LaBeouf has consistently denied the allegations raised against him by Twigs – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – in a past interview with The New York Times he did recall how his behaviour has resulted in him “hurting” those around him.

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he said. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

The trial between the two was originally set for a date in November but on Tuesday, August 29, both parties agreed to a continuance, postponing the trial to Monday, October 14, 2024.

According to notes from the filing, the trial has been postponed various times due to conflicts within FKA Twigs’ schedule and LeBeouf’s “entertainment projects.” It was also noted that one of Twigs’ lawyers would have been on maternity leave during November 2023.