FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf hold “productive negotiations” about settling abuse lawsuit

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf have reportedly held “productive negotiations” in settling the sexual battery lawsuit the singer filed against LaBeouf last year.

Twigs, real name Tahlia Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf last year in which she accused him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. The actor has since denied all of the allegations.

A remote hearing was subsequently held earlier this week, with this latest update on the case being provided by a lawyer for Barnett as she addressed a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge.

“The parties have been engaged in productive settlement negotiations and are in the process of arranging for an early mediation,” Barnett’s lawyer said.

The judge has agreed to give both parties the chance to work out a settlement, with a follow-up court date now set for December 15.

“If you can’t [reach a settlement], when you come back in December, I probably would give you a [trial] date in early 2023,” the judge said, according to New York Daily News.

Speaking in an interview with ELLE earlier this year, Barnett also detailed her past relationship and accused LaBeouf of adopting “calculated, systematic, tricky, and maze-like” tactics in order to control her.

LaBeouf checked into rehab in February this year.

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, call the following for help:

Domestic Violence Assist – 0800 195 8699

National Centre for Domestic Violence – 0800 970 2070

Victim Support – 0808 168 9 111