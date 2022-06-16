FKA twigs drops new heartbreak inspired single ‘Killer’

FKA twigs has officially shared her latest single, ‘Killer’ – listen to the heartbreaking track below.

The singer (real name Tahliah Barnett) teased the release of the song earlier this month. At the time, she described it as a song “for baddies with a tear in their eye”. Last week, she gave ‘Killer’ a live debut as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

“It’s dangerous to be a woman in love,” twigs said of the track. “When at its worst, the effects of heartbreak can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself, in my song ‘Killer’, I explore this concept.”

Advertisement

She continued: “The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised. But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again.”

Listen to ‘Killer’ below:

The new single follows a banner year for the singer, who in January dropped her ‘Caprisongs’ mixtape.

The 17-track project included singles ‘Meta Angel’, ‘Oh My Love’, ‘Honda’, ‘Which Way’ and ‘Thank You Song’, as well as collabs with The Weeknd (‘Tears In The Club’), Rema (‘Jealousy’), Shygirl (‘Papi Bones’) and more.

Advertisement

Back in March, twigs was honoured with the title of Godlike Genius at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards. Following a stellar performance, she said in her speech: “I don’t know a godlike genius but it’s a godlike strength to carry on throughout difficult times, the personal experiences, through world experience.

“The hardest thing to do is to keep going and I feel so grateful to know people like [Soul II Soul legend Jazzie B, who presented the award] who I know stayed up all night making music and people like Boy George who do the exact same, staying up all night making art and music. That’s what I’m doing and I’m just so grateful that there’s a space for me here.”