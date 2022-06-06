FKA twigs teases new track for “baddies” called ‘Killer’

FKA twigs has shared the release date and album art for an upcoming single called ‘Killer’. Watch a clip featuring the track below.

Today (June 6) twigs posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, telling fans that they could pre-save the yet-to-be released track.

“KILLER out June 16th pre-save now,” she wrote, adding that the track would be “for baddies with a tear in their eye.”

Advertisement

The singer also shared the “beautiful artwork” for the single, which features twigs and the silhouette of the moon. Check it out below.

KILLER out june 16th

pre-save now

… for baddies with a tear in their eyehttps://t.co/Z8GCsSsP9Q beautiful artwork by mu kepzo#fkakiller pic.twitter.com/tcy8f16aAK — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) June 6, 2022

FKA twigs also posted a preview of the track on YouTube. In the clip which features twigs on stage, she sings “Dancing in the dark I can feel it in your heart” and “put your arms around my waist pull me nearer”. Watch it below.

The new track follows her sharing an intimate video for her track ‘Thank You Song’ last month. The clip marked the final part of the artist’s ‘CAPRIVIDS’ series, a collection of “short and punchy” visuals to accompany the tracks on her January mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS’.

The video for ‘Thank You Song’ followed on from recent Twigs clips for the tracks ‘Which Way’, ‘Honda’ and ‘Oh My Love’. Speaking of ‘Thank You Song’ Twigs wrote, “I guess in a nutshell, ‘Thank You Song’ is about riding with one’s inner demons and embracing them. Those demons can become your angel if you let it.”

Advertisement

Last month, it was announced that the singer would be added to the cast of the newly rebooted The Crow alongside It star Bill Skarsgård. “I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I will be appearing alongside Bill Skardsgård in The Crow directed by Rupert Sanders,” twigs said at the time.

She added: “I feel so honoured to be amongst such a powerful team and am already having the best time working on my character lewks with the iconic [costume designers] @kurtandbart2”.

Earlier this year, twigs was crowned Godlike Genius at March’s BandLab NME Awards. The award was presented by Soul II Soul legend Jazzie B, and followed a performance of ‘Meta Angel’ from twigs.