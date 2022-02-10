FKA twigs to be named Godlike Genius at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

FKA Twigs has been announced as the recipient of the coveted Godlike Genius award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The wildest night in music will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2 to celebrate the best in music and entertainment from around the globe. Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

Following the likes of Massive Attack, Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream and 2020’s winner Glastonbury Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis, NME is thrilled to honour Twigs for her outstanding contributions to music. She becomes the youngest person to ever receive the award, for her work in indelibly shaping the world of music and pop culture and one of the most accomplished artists of her generation.

“What an absolute honour to have won the NME Godlike Genius Award,” said Twigs. “To see my name amongst the iconic likes of The Clash, The Cure and Blondie is unreal! I am so proud to be the first Black female artist to have been honoured, still baby-faced, and inspired as hell. Here’s to the next decade of making art and music.”

As FKA twigs, singer/songwriter/producer/dancer/filmmaker Tahliah Barnett has proved to be a true Godlike Genius. Beginning with her early EPs and Mercury Prize-nominated debut full-length ‘LP1’, the multi-hyphenate has continued to push boundaries over the years. She followed 2019’s deeply candid second album ‘MAGDALENE’ with the comparatively bright and star-studded ‘Caprisongs’ – for which she has also been nominated for Best Mixtape.

Twigs last appeared at the NME Awards in 2020, where she won Best British Solo Act as well as delivering a stunning performance of ‘Cellophane’. Check it out below.

“Thank you to the heavens and back to everyone who has helped me make my dreams come true.”

Today also sees the announcement that Bring Me The Horizon will be performing the closing set of the night. Head here for more information.

This follows the news that the evening will be co-hosted by comedian, actor and writer Daisy May Cooper and grime trailblazer and radio host Lady Leshurr, alongside huge live performances from Sam Fender, Griff, Rina Sawayama as well as the recently revealed BERWYN and Chvrches featuring special guest Robert Smith of The Cure. Halsey will also be in attendance on the night to pick up this year’s Innovation Award, while Bleachers frontman and super-producer Jack Antonoff will be receiving the Songwriter Award in person on the night.

This year’s official charity partner for the BandLab NME Awards 2022 will be the Music Venue Trust, continuing our ongoing work with the MVT to support, protect and promote the UK’s grassroots live music scene.

