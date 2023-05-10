FKJ adds Singapore and Kuala Lumpur shows to world tour

French producer and singer French Kiwi Juice (FKJ) has announced two new concerts in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Today, the artist announced the two shows, which are set to take place in late July and early August. The concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is set to take place on July 26 at Zepp KL, while the Singapore concert takes place on August 1 at the Pasir Panjang Power Station.

Singaporean concert promoter LAMC Productions has confirmed that tickets to the Singapore concert will go on sale on May 17 at 10am local time via official ticketing partner Sistic.

Ticketing details to the Kuala Lumpur show have yet to be announced, but will be coming soon.

FKJ’s Asia 2023 tour dates are:

July 26 – Zepp KL – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

August 1 – Pasir Panjang Power Station – Singapore

The two shows come after FKJ performed across Asia this year, when he toured India, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

FKJ most recently released his third studio album ‘Vincent’ in June last year. The album notably includes the single ‘Greener’ featuring Carlos Santana, as well as a collaboration with Toro y Moi on the track ‘A Moment of Mystery’ and the track ‘Can’t Stop’ with Swedish electronic band Little Dragon.

In terms of performances, FKJ recently performed for both weekends of Coachella 2023. Watch his performance of ‘Different Masks for Different Days’ below.