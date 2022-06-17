Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko announces debut solo album ‘Gothic Luxury’

Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko has announced details of a debut solo album, ‘Gothic Luxury’ – get all the details and hear first song ‘Kill Us All (K.U.A.)’ below.

Set to arrive on August 26 via Loma Vista, Meechy said of the album: “I had no choice but to make this the most personal thing I’ve ever done because fortunately or unfortunately, I’m in an extremely soul-stirring part of my life right now.

“Who I was yesterday may not be who I am tomorrow. I’m not who I was last week. There’s no telling who I’ll be next year or the year after, so it’s very important to capture this while I can still feel.”

Watch the video for ‘Kill Us All (K.U.A.)’, directed by Darko and Tyler Serebreni, below:

2021 saw Flatbush Zombies team up with Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA for the songs ‘Quentin Tarantino’ and ‘Plug Addicts‘.

Speaking about ‘Plug Addicts’, RZA noted that the song was a long time coming for him and the trio. “I’ve had my eyes on the Flatbush Zombies for some time now,” he said. “Their style of Dark hip-hop lyricism is reminiscent of my days in the Gravediggaz. This type of collaboration was overdue.”

Flatbush Zombies’ Erick The Architect added: “In a lot of ways I saw RZA in myself, as a fellow producer/artist. We are making history together at this very moment. The music he’s made over the course of his career had a lot to do with why I wanted to make music in the first place, it’s beautiful to see these things come full circle.”

The RZA collaborations followed ‘Afterlife’, a 2020 Flatbush Zombies track produced by James Blake.