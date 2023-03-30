Flavor Flav confirms his “Swiftie” status at the iHeart Radio Music Awards

Flavor Flav confirmed his adoration for Taylor Swift at this week’s 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

The hip-hop legend, known for co-founding rap icons Public Enemy and having his own reality TV dating show Flavor of Love, was this week seen gushing over Taylor Swift – spotted in a shirt emblazoned with her song lyrics on the red carpet.

The lyrics were, “I come back stronger than a ‘90s trend”, from the track ‘willow’ from Swift’s 2020 album ‘evermore’.

Advertisement

He relayed his love for the three-time NME Award winner to one interviewer, saying: “I’ve always love Taylor Swift’s music, you know what I’m saying. [I’m a Swiftie] as you can tell! I’m here to support her! I’m here to support my girl.”

The rapper and reality star then spontaneously sang his own rendition of ‘Bad Blood’, Swift’s six-time Platinum single.

“I ain’t got no bad blood today! I got the good blood, you know what I’m saying!” he laughed. “Word up! But yeah, I wanna meet her, too. One day.”

He was successful in meeting Taylor Swift, posting a selfie of the two on his Instagram.

Advertisement

The iHeart Radio Music Awards saw Swift was presented with the Innovator award by Phoebe Bridgers.

Meanwhile, Flav is proudly three years sober. The Long Island native chronicled his crack addiction in his 2011 book Flava Flav: The Icon The Memoir.

On DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, he said: “There was a time that I was spending $2,400 to $2,600 a day for six years straight.”

Recently, he evaded death when a boulder crashed into his car, nothing that he was “super grateful to be alive.”