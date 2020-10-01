Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ experiences huge spike in sales and streams following viral TikTok video

Fleetwood Mac‘s 1977 track ‘Dreams’ has experienced a big surge in sales and streams in the past week after it was used in a viral TikTok clip.

The ‘Rumours’ song soundtracks a clip that was uploaded by TikTok user Doggface208 (real name Nathan Apodaca) last week, where he can be seen longboarding down a road while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice.

Towards the end of the clip, he begins lip-syncing along to Stevie Nicks’ vocals — you can check out Apodaca’s original ‘Morning Vibe’ TikTok below.

The clip’s popularity on TikTok and other social media platforms has seen streams and sales of ‘Dreams’ soar in the past few days. Before the video was uploaded, ‘Dreams’ was clocking up an average of 49,000 streams a day — but in the three days after the clip landed on TikTok, those streams rocketed to an average of 105,000 times a day (via Rolling Stone).

Sales of the song are up by 184% since last Saturday (September 26), while Spotify say that streams of ‘Dreams’ on their platform have increased by 127% with a 242% increase in first-time listeners of the song. Apple reported a spike of 221% in ‘Dreams’ streams, while there has also been a 1,137% increase in Shazam requests for the song.

Fleetwood Mac reposted Apodaca’s video on their Twitter account last weekend, writing: “We love this!”

‘Dreams’ was previously used in another viral video back in 2018 which featured Alcorn State University’s Golden Girls dance team. The song experienced a more modest spike in sales and streams compared to this latest instance, however.

Earlier this week, Stevie Nicks revealed that she contacted her former bandmate and ex-partner Lindsey Buckingham after he suffered a heart attack in 2019.