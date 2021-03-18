Fleetwood Mac viral skateboarder is selling original TikTok video as NFT

The man who went viral for miming along to Fleetwood Mac while drinking Ocean Spray on a skateboard is selling the original video as a non-fungible token (NFT).

Nathan Apodaca’s TikTok video caught the attention of millions last September, including celebrities such as Wiz Khalifa right through to Fleetwood Mac themselves, with bandmembers even re-creating the skater’s ode to ‘Dreams’.

Apodaca’s feel-good video also secured him a virtual spot at Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

Now, according to TMZ, Apodaca will tomorrow (March 19) put his 23-second clip on auction as an NFT with a reported starting bid of $500,000 (£358,437). The publication added that Apodaca sees giving someone else ownership as a way to spread his success around, since he has made lucrative gains from it.

Apodaca’s video, however, will not include the original audio snippet of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams‘ because he does not own the copyright.

The viral star reportedly plans to use the money earned from the auction to buy his parents a house and open an event centre in his hometown of Idaho Falls.

NFTs have been in the news recently as a new music industry trend adopted by the likes of Grimes and Kings Of Leon.

An NFT, as NME‘s Mark Beaumont explained recently in a blog, is a form of cryptocurrency asset. Most cryptocurrencies are fungible (or ‘spendable’) tokens; you can exchange them for other cryptocurrencies or spend them on goods where they’re accepted.

“Non-fungible tokens act like digital gold bars, rare trading cards or paintings kept in safe storage – they’re kept on the blockchain (basically a Cloud for financial assets, but where everyone with an account keeps a note of what you own) in your name but you can only sell or trade them as collectibles.”

Earlier this month Kings Of Leon released their new album ‘When You See Yourself’ in the form of an NFT. ‘NFT Yourself’ coincided with the arrival of their eighth studio effort on March 5, with the $50 (£35) NFT versions each containing a unique token with artwork, tickets, music and other forms of content. The band generated $2million in sales.

In February Grimes auctioned off 10 exclusive pieces of crypto art, dubbed WarNymph Collection Vol.1, in the form of NFTs, while Halsey sold her People Disappear Here artwork collection as NFTs yesterday (March 17).

Aphex Twin, meanwhile, sold artwork as an NFT for £90,000 on Monday (March 15). A portion of the proceeds will offset the environmental impact of cryptocurrency.