Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood reconciles with Lindsey Buckingham

Mick Fleetwood has reconciled with former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham – and he would like to think a reunion could happen.

Guitarist Buckingham was fired by the band in 2018 and they continued to tour without the guitarist with Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn.

Fleetwood has been adamant that his former bandmate would never be allowed to rejoin the band. Last year, he maintained his stance ruling out a reunion.

Advertisement

Asked in an interview whether or not he could see a scenario in which the band would play with Buckingham again, Fleetwood said: “No. Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature. We’re very, very committed to Neil and Mike, and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left. And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have to say no.”

But now, it appears Fleetwood has had a change of heart about Buckingham. The pair are apparently on good terms after they started talking following the death of Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green.

“I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open,” Fleetwood said in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were.”

Asked whether or not Buckingham would rejoin Fleetwood Mac for a hypothetical farewell tour, Fleetwood responded: “Strange things can happen. I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early ’70s] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten.

“Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten.”

Advertisement

He continued: “My vision of things happening in the future is really far-reaching. Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell.”

Part of the reason Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac was because of his strained relationship with Stevie Nicks. According to Buckingham, Nicks had delivered an ultimatum to the rest of the group, forcing them to choose between herself and him.

Fleetwood said of the situation: “I can’t speak for the dynamic with Stevie and him. I don’t even need to protect it. It’s so known that they’re chalk and cheese in so many ways, and yet not.”

In September last year, Nicks revealed she contacted Buckingham following a heart attack he suffered in 2019.

The guitarist’s wife, Kristen, reported that he had to undergo emergency open heart surgery and in the process he suffered “vocal cord damage”.

Whatever happens with Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood said he’s open to working with Buckingham in any capacity. “I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey,” he said. “I would love that. It doesn’t have to be in Fleetwood Mac.”