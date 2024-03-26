Fletcher denies involvement with controversial group MMS (Modern Mystery School)

Fletcher has denied having any involvement with the controversial group MMS (Modern Mystery School).

In a post on X/Twitter yesterday (March 25), the New Jersey singer – full name Cari Elise Fletcher – wrote: “I am no longer involved with MMS.

“I was listed on the website because I took a few introductory classes followed by a one week course out of curiosity. Further insight into the organization did not resonate with me in any way.”

She added: “I do not support, subscribe or condone any mission or rhetoric that is anti- LGBTQ+ in any form, spiritually, politically or otherwise.”

You can see the statement in the post below.

According to its website, the MMS is an “international organisation” that “trains and certifies healing practitioners and teachers in the tradition of the lineage of King Salomon” through numerous classes, programmes, workshops, packages and tools.

“As a certifying body, we educate Light workers in specialised spiritual healings and metaphysical teachings that are rooted in an ancient tradition of service, compassion and empowerment,” the description adds.

“We believe in the maxim of Know Thyself. To know yourself is to know others, to know the universe and to know God – by whichever name you choose to use.”

The school has a major presence in the UK, Canada, the US, Japan, South Africa and Brazil, per Dazed. Its mission statement sets out an aim to “create peace on this planet by uplifting the hearts and minds of humanity”.

Vice launched an investigation into the MMS in 2021, which saw some ex-‘students’ of the school claim that they’d spent at least $20,000 (£14,345) to reach its upper ranks. Some former members said they had paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to access what the MMS described as “the top of the pyramid of training”.

Former ‘students’ also spoke out on “bizarre initiations, sexual coercion, and rampant profiteering” within the organisation – which was described by some as a “cult” and a “spiritual pyramid scheme”.

The article included claims of “psychological trauma, spiralling debts and relationship breakdowns”, with ex-members detailing alleged “bullying and manipulation”, “financial and sexual exploitation”, as well as expressing concerns over “physical or spiritual consequences”.

Additionally, some students alleged that they were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in which they said they would “always speak in good and positive terms” about the MMS.

Last year, Dazed published an investigation into online rumours that Miley Cyrus had joined the school – but the outlet concluded that this was “incredibly unlikely”.

There had recently been speculation surrounding Fletcher’s link to the MMS. Yesterday (March 25), a TikTok user detailed some information that had been posted on social media regarding the singer being listed as a “life activation practitioner” on the school’s website.

The video also highlighted claims by some X/Twitter users that the title of Fletcher’s second album, ‘In Search Of The Antidote’, references the MMS’ claim that its “teachings and clarities are a crucial antidote to the prevailing darkness and ignorance which fuel division and animosity in the world today”.

However, the same TikTok user later shared a follow-up clip about Fletcher’s statement and denial. You can see both posts above.