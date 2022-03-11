FLEUR! share rock rendition of ‘Juwita Malam’ with Bilal Indrajaya

Indonesian rock trio FLEUR! have released their own version of the Ismail Marzuki original, ‘Juwita Malam’.

Out today (March 11) on all digital streaming platforms, the band lent their rock aesthetics for this new upbeat rendition. They also enlisted the help of singer-songwriter Bilal Indrajaya, who provided his vocals for the collaboration.

A music video for the anthem, which will tell the love story of Kadarisman and Sujiati, is expected to launch on March 18.

Advertisement

Listen to FLEUR!’s take on ‘Juwita Malam’ below:

‘Juwita Malam’ is the rock outfit’s first release of the year. It follows their joint effort with DJ duo Diskoria and actress Tara Basro called ‘Suara Disko’, which arrived in November last year. The band also put out the dreamy single ‘Merona’ early last year.

FLEUR! – comprised of members Tika Pramesti (drums, vocals), Tanya Ditaputri (guitar/vocals) and Yuyi Trirachma (bass, vocals) – launched their music career in 2017. They released their debut single ‘Muka Dua’ in 2020 and followed it up with the track ‘Lagu Lama’ in the same year.

Meanwhile, Indrajaya dropped a couple of singles in the past two years – ‘Yang Tercinta’ and the most recent ‘Niscaya’ – after the release of his 2019 debut EP ‘Purnama’.