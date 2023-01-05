FLO crowned BBC Sound Of 2023 winners

FLO have won the BBC’s Sound Of 2023 poll.

The R&B trio beat off competition from Fred Again.., Nia Archives and others to clinch the top spot after being voted for by more than 130 music industry experts.

Previous winners of the annual list, which showcases the next big things in music, include Adele, Sam Smith, PinkPantheress and Sam Fender.

Stormzy told the band the news, hailing them as “a breath of fresh air” who had “killed it in every single department” (via BBC).

“That’s insane, right?” singer Renée Downer, who formed the group in 2019 with Stella Quaresma and Jorja Douglas, said in response.

The band signed to Island Records in 2020 and shared their debut single ‘Cardboard Box’ ahead of the release of their breakout debut EP ‘The Lead’ last year, on which the song is also featured.

‘The Lead‘ was released in July and has been streamed more than 70million times, leading to appearances on Jimmy Kimmel’s US chat show and the BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland.

The Sound Of 2023 was voted for by more than 130 music industry experts including representatives from Spotify, Apple Music, Glastonbury Festival, the BBC and former nominees including Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Sam Smith and Foals.

The list was open to new artists who had yet to achieve a top five album or more than two top 10 singles by 31 October, 2022. Artists who had appeared on TV talent shows within the last three years were ineligible.

Fred Again.. landed in second place followed by Nia Archives in third, Cat Burns in fourth and Gabriels in fifth.

Meanwhile, FLO have have teased a collaboration with Stormzy, with the buzzy trio set to appear on a remix of his ‘Hide & Seek’.