Flo Milli reveals album release date and shares new song, ‘No Face’

Flo Milli has revealed details of her debut album release date, previewed once again today with the release of a new song, ‘No Face’ – check that out below.

Her debut album is called ‘You Sill Here, Ho?’ and arrives on July 22 via RCA. It follows on from her debut mixtape, ‘Ho, Why Is You Here?’ Since the release of that, Milli has collaborated with the likes of Rico Nasty and announced the first song from her debut album, ‘Conceited‘, which arrived last month.

Check out the new song here:

Milli’s previous singles ‘Ice Baby’ and ‘PBC (Pretty Black Cute)’ will also appear on her forthcoming LP.

Speaking to NME back in March, Flo Milli said her upcoming new project will be all about versatility, a fact derived from her “beat selections” and “just the whole vibe of it all”.

“This mixtape is going to be more mature so you can see that side of me… I can’t say too much – I don’t want to give too much away and you can’t enjoy the surprise later,” she added.

She continued: “Around the time, ‘Ho, Why Is You Here?’ came out, this life was moving kinda fast and I feel like I didn’t get to put as much as I wanted into it. That’s what I do on this [upcoming] project. ‘Ho, Why Is You Here?’ showed a little bit of what I do, but I want to show you guys 100 per cent of what I do.”

Another of Milli’s recent tracks includes her ‘Money’ collaboration with Rico Nasty.

The song, which samples 2 Live Crew’s 1986 single ‘We Want Some Pussy’ and Tone Loc’s 1988 track ‘Wild Thing’, was released with a Wizard Of Oz inspired video, directed by Roxana Baldovin.