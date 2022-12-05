FLO, Nia Archives, Fred again.. and more for BBC Sound Of 2023

The longlist for the BBC Sound Of 2023 poll has been revealed, with FLO, Nia Archives and Fred again.. more all making the cut.

The winner of the annual prize will be revealed in January, after PinkPantheress was crowned Sound Of 2022 winner at the start of the year.

Also on the longlist for 2023 are Cat Burns, Piri & Tommy, Dylan, Biig Piig, Gabriels, Rachel Chinouriri and Asake.

Advertisement

Of the 2023 list, BBC Radio 1’s Head Of Music, Chris Price, said: “This year’s Sound Of longlist is one of the strongest and most diverse we’ve ever published. The most striking thing about it is the breadth of genres represented.

“Every single artist on the list has been incubated on Radio 1’s playlist and specialist output; whoever wins, we can be sure that 2023 will be a vintage year for new Pop, Dance, R&B, Soul, Drum & Bass, Afrobeats and Indie.”

See the full list below.

the sound of 2023 longlist is here ✨ pic.twitter.com/ztuJaME1ru — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) December 5, 2022

Also nominated for the 2022 award were Wet Leg, Yard Act, Baby Queen, ENNY, Priya Ragu, Tems, Mimi Webb, Lola Young and Central Cee.

Previous winners of the BBC’s Sound of… poll include Adele, Michael Kiwanuka and Haim, while Celeste was crowned as BBC’s Sound Of 2020.

Advertisement

As well as their Sound Of poll nominations, Cat Burns, FLO and Nia Archives are all in the running for 2023’s BRITs Rising Star award. The winner will be revealed on Thursday (December 8).

Notable previous winners of that award include Adele (2008), Florence + The Machine (2009), Sam Smith (2014), James Bay (2015), Jorja Smith (2018) and Sam Fender (2019). This year saw Holly Humberstone take home the prize.